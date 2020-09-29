Xiaomi will be hosting its Smarter Living 2021 event in India today. The event starts at 12 noon IST. It will be streamed on YouTube and via its social handles. Moreover, there is a dedicated page on Mi.com. It teases the arrival of a smartwatch, a fitness band, and a smart speaker. The company is expected to release a host of new products at this event. You can watch the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021 event livestream below:

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Mi Band 5 will have a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 2,999, which means it could be priced lower than that. The tipster suggests it will cost Rs 2,499. Coming to the Mi Watch Revolve, it is tipped to come with an MRP of Rs 10,999. Again, it could end up costing lesser than the price mentioned on the box. The smartwatch could cost around Rs 9,999. Further, the company is also rumored to launch the Mi Speaker.

If the Mi Watch Revolve is indeed the Mi Watch Color then it will feature a 1.39-inch (454×454 pixels) display and pack a 420mAh battery that is said to last 14 days on a single charge. It will include Bluetooth 5.0, Glonass, GPS, and come with a 5ATM water resistance rating. It features 24×7 heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep tracking features. The Mi Watch Color comes with 10 sport modes for tracking workouts like swimming, treadmill, running, and cycling among others.

On the other hand, the Mi Band 5 is teased to offer several watch faces, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake) monitoring, and more. It will succeed the Mi Band 4 that was launched last year. The device is said to come with several sports modes and magnetic charging pins on the back.