Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is now available globally: Should you buy it?

Xiaomi finally revealed the global prices for the new Smart Band 7 fitness tracker, and it’s now available globally in select markets. The new Xiaomi Smart Band 7 features a larger, 1.62-inch display, SPO2 tracking, and many other improvements under the hood. The fitness tracker retains the usual 2-week battery life, and comes with a magnetic charger.

We have also compiled a list of the best smartwatches that work with both Android and iPhones. Check it out if you’re looking for more advanced devices with larger displays.

Price & Availability

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is available in China and Western markets for ~$65 / £54.99 / €59.99, and early birds can purchase it for €49.99 for a limited time. The €59.99 is a significant price increase, compared to the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, which retailed for €45 when it launched. The Band 6 NFC variant set customers back €55, which was still cheaper than the standard Band 7.

We have bad news if you’re looking for the Smart Band 7 with NFC. The device appears to be exclusive to China for now, although some rumors suggest it might support Mastercard in other global markets in the future. We don’t have information on the price tag of the NFC variant just yet.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Colors

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is available in a single color, black. However, the straps can be customized to fit your unique style, and it comes in six different colors, including Ivory, Olive, Orange, Blue, Black, and Pink. Third-party retailers will likely step in and offer even more straps.

New Features

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 offers blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, breathing exercises, stress evaluation, female cycle tracking, and more than 110+ sports modes. The watch is also 5ATM water-resistant, meaning you can take it to the pool and track your swimming sessions. There’s also a new Vo2 max professional workout analysis tool to help you get better by offering tips and insights into your workout.

Like previous generations, the fitness band works with Android 6.0 and higher devices, as well as iOS 10.0 and newer models. It has Bluetooth 5.2 LE, and you can use the Xiaomi Mi Fitness app to see the data and change the settings of the smart band.

Should you buy the Xiaomi Smart Band 7?

As a previous Xiaomi Mi Band 3, 4, and 5 user, the new Xiaomi Smart Band 7 looks promising with even more features and a larger display that doesn’t sacrifice the excellent 14-day battery life. Xiaomi says the battery life ranges from 9 to 14 days, depending on how often you use the measuring functions. However, if you’re currently using the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 or 6, I don’t see many new features that would make it worth upgrading to the Smart Band 7, but if you’re a very active person and do a lot of sports activities, the additional modes might be enough to convince you.

Suppose you’re a general user who relies on sleep tracking, HR, and a few sports modes. In that case, I don’t think it’s worth upgrading as the Mi Band 4, 5, and 6 already do an excellent job, and the Smart Band doesn’t offer a drastically different experience. The battery of your older device is likely still good enough to last 10-12 days on a single charge, assuming you don’t have all the tracking features enabled.

For those looking into upgrading from an older Mi Band, or those just getting into the fitness tracker world, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is an excellent purchase. I see no reason you wouldn’t buy this over other competing devices – unless you want a few additional and social features that only other brands can offer due to the ecosystem built around the tracker.