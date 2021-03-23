Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 late last year. Since then, rumors and speculations regarding the Mi 11 Pro and Ultra have been making the rounds. Now, the company has gone ahead and confirmed that it will be launching the two devices on March 29. While two smartphones are confirmed to launch, rumors also suggest the existence of a Mi 11 Lite variant, but Xiaomi hasn’t mendtioned it in their launch poster.

The latest development comes from a post on Weibo where Xiaomi announced that it will be launching the Mi 11 Ultra nad Mi 11 Pro on March 29 in China. The event is scheduled for 7:30 PM CST, which is 7:30 AM ET / 5 PM IST. The online event will be livestreamed on Xiaomi’s media channels, including Facebook and YouTube.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could come with Quad HD+ resolution. It was recently certified on TENAA. It is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup of 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel (superwide) + 48-megapixel (telephoto periscope) with 120x zoom support. You might get a 20MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone is likely to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. It could be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, it is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, 67W wireless charging as 10W reverse wireless charging. Further, it could come with a secondary screen on its camera bump, which is likely to double as a viewfinder for clicking selfies using the powerful rear cameras.

As for the Mi 11 Pro, it is said to support 120x zoom with a periscope lens on the back. Other specifications are likely to remain the same as Mi 11. We should get more information in the form of teasers as we head towards the launch.