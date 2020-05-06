Poco may not be a big name in the western markets, but the Xiaomi sub-brand has garnered a solid fan following in the East after it launched the Snapdragon 845-powered Poco F1 at just $275 late in 2018. It appears that the long-awaited successor, the Poco F2, is finally ready to launch later this month.

Android Authority claims to have received an invite for an online product launch on May 12 from Xiaomi’s PR agency in Spain. While the invite doesn’t namedrop the upcoming phone, it teases a “second generation” product that will most likely turn out to be the Poco F2.

We have also come across an alleged launch invite shared by a Twitter user, that says ‘global launch event’ in Italian, indicating that the phone will be sold in Italy as well. The tweet also mentions that the launch event will start at 14:00 on May 12 (local time in Madrid, Spain).

So here's the POCO F2 Pro launch details for you guys.

Date: 12 May 2020

Time: 14:00

Location: Madrid, Spain.#POCOF2Pro pic.twitter.com/ofN3xskLpD — lovi007 (@Techlovi1) May 6, 2020

Not much is known about the Poco F2 right now, but we can expect to see the Snapdragon 865 chip powering it and a price tag that easily undercuts the competition. Lately, we have also been hearing chatter about a Poco F2 Pro also being in the pipeline, alongside another new device called Poco M2 Pro.

