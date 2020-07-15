Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update
You must be familiar with the drill now. Xiaomi rolls out an update for the Mi A3. It comes with bugs. Xiaomi advices to not download the update and then rolls out a new update fixing the issue. It has happened yet again. Recently, the Xiaomi Mi A3 started receiving an update that created problems for people who installed it.

The update with firmware version V11.0.3.0.QFQMXTC for Mexican carrier and QFQMIXM for the global variant had issues with the phone not recognizing the second SIM. Now, the company is rolling out a new update to fix this issue. As announced through Mi Community forums, the latest Mi A3 update comes with MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM v11.0.17.0 QFQMIXM. 

The update fixes the dual-SIM issue that emerged through the last update. It is over 1.3GB in size. If you are a Mi A3 user, you can check whether the new update is available by going to the Settings menu.

