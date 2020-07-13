The Redmi Note 9 budget smartphone made its debut back in April, but it is yet to reach India, the biggest market for Xiaomi. The wait finally ends now. Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 9 is launching in India on July 20 via an online event that kicks off at 12 noon (IST).

The Redmi Note 9 was launched carrying a price tag of $199 (~ Rs. 15,000) for the base model, but the hardware it packs in that budget is quite impressive. You get four cameras at the back, a 6.53-inch FHD+ display flaunting a modern punch-hole design and MediaTek’s gaming-centric Helio G85 SoC.

The Redmi offering also packs a sufficiently large 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, we are yet to come across any credible leaks regarding the Redmi Note 9’s price in India. Here’s a quick look at the device’s internal hardware to get you excited about Xiaomi’s new budget phone in India.