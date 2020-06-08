Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Band 5 in China on June 11. Leading up to the launch, the company is teasing its features one by one. The new teaser poster reveals the color options of the upcoming fitness tracker.

According to the new teaser, the Mi Band 5 will be made available in yellow, red, blue, and black color options. It also showcases an OLED display. The device is said to arrive with support for NFC connectivity to make contactless payments.

Mi Band 5

Further, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will come equipped with a SpO2 sensor. It is expected to sport stress and breathing management features. The device may feature a 1.2-inch display with slim bezels around it. Moreover, the Chinese variant will come with Xiao AI voice assistant.

Via: Gizmochina

