Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro official with 64MP camera

The Realme XT and its 64MP camera might have been teased by the company a couple of day ago, but it’s Xiaomi who officially announced the Redmi Note 8 Pro today, sporting the same camera sensor. Its pixel size is 0.8μm, and by grouping four of them it bumps it up to 1.6μm, generating 16MP images from what’s a quarter of the 64MP sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.55-inch FHD display and is powered by the newly announced MediaTek G90T processor that’s tuned for gaming. Helping it out are either 6- or 8GB of RAM, that come in pair with 64- or 128GB of storage.

The quad-camera setup includes, in addition to the 64MP main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, as well as two 2MP sensors, while the selfie shooter on the front is a 20MP unit.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro costs 1,399 yuan (around $195), and it will be available first in China, later in India. There’s also a non-Pro Redmi Note 8, goes for 999-yuan (roughly $140), and features a 6.3-inch FHD display, a Snapdragon 665 processor, and a 48MP main shooter instead of the 64MP unit on the Pro, and a smaller, 13MP selfie camera.

