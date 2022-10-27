Fast charging took off in recent years, and Xiaomi just unveiled a new 210W charging technology that can charge up the new phone in just 9 minutes

Xiaomi unveiled the new Redmi Note 12 Explorer smartphone, which is essentially the same phone as the simultaneously unveiled Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The main reason the Redmi Note 12 Explorer is making headlines isn’t due to its massive 200MP primary camera sensor, but because it’s the first device to support the new 210W Xiaomi proprietary charging technology, which allows the device to top up in just 9 minutes.

We have previously discussed why you should care about fast charging, and explained what 150W fast charging really meant. Companies such as Realme have already shown off their 150W charging technologies, and OPPO also unveiled its 240W SuperVOOC standard at MWC 2022.

You read that right. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer is one of the first devices to be able to provide a full charge in under 10 minutes, thanks to the new 210W charging technology (via GSMArena), which charges the device, using Xiaomi's own charging solution instead of the preferred method of USB-C PD (USB-C Power Delivery) standard.

It charges the device at 20V at 3.5A, which is 70W. There are three channels, each is designed to handle up to 100W for a stable and secure charging operation. This method allows Xiaomi to pump 210W into the device, and charge it up in record time.

Xiaomi is able to provide a 0-100% charge in 9 minutes, and after just 5 minutes, the phone will be 66% charged. For comparison, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus supports 120W fast wired charging, which can also go from flat to 100% in just 19 minutes. It’s worth mentioning that the Redmi Note 12 Explorer packs a 4,300 mAh battery, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus houses a slightly larger 5,000 mAh cell.

Xiaomi also uses a GaN charger, which allows the power brick to be compact and fairly compact. It uses a 1m (3.3ft) cable, which uses an E-mark chip to ensure it can only be used with verified devices. Non-marked devices can be charged at a maximum 65W using the USB-PD method. It’s also worth pointing out that the 210W charging solution will also work in countries with 110V outputs.

The new USB Power Delivery standard will allow charging at 50V at 5A and support 240W fast wired charging, leaving some space for some safety reasons.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer and Note 12 Pro Plus specifications

When it comes to the rest of the specs, the Redmi Note 12 Explorer and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus are essentially identical. Both devices have a large 6.67-inch FHD+, OLED display with 120Hz, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The devices have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, which is a 16MP sensor.

On the inside, the devices are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, built on the 6nm process, and they both support 5G and LTE connectivity. The Redmi Note 12 Explorer has 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, but the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus also has an additional 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

When it comes to the rear cameras, both phones have a massive 200MP f/1.7 primary sensor with PDAF, and OIS. They also contain an 8MP f/1.9 ultrawide, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. There’s an under-display optical fingerprint sensor, and both phones are IP53-rated against water and dust.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer will be available for CNY 2,400 (~$330) from today, alongside the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, which will retail for CNY 2,200 (~$308) in China. Unfortunately, we have no word whether any of these two devices will be available outside of China, so we’ll keep you updated if these appear in other regions.