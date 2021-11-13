Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series to launch globally in Q1 2022

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched its Note 11 series in China in October. The smartphone series launched by Redmi contains three models — Note 11 5G, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+. Though the smartphone series is quite interesting, Redmi Note 11 is already available as Poco M4 Pro 5G in the global markets. However, the Pro and Pro+ models are not. According to a new report, Xiaomi is considering to launch Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro+ in global markets in Q1, 2022.

The report comes from Vietnamese news website, The Pixel, which claims that Redmi Note 11 series will be available sometime next year. It says that Xiaomi has plans to launch the device in late March or early April. According to the report, Xiaomi will switch Redmi Note 11's MediaTek Dimensity chipset with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for the global markets — though it isn't known which Qualcomm chipset. The report also claims that Redmi will possibly go with a different design for the back panel for the international variant.

The situation is different for the Indian market, though. According to a report from India Today, Xiaomi will launch Redmi Note 11 as Redmi Note 11T in India on November 30. Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be available later, as per the report.

Redmi Note 11 features 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The vanilla Redmi Note 11 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset while the Pro and Pro+ variants come with Dimensity 920. Redmi Note 11, Pro, and Pro+ have been priced at CNY 1199 (~$190), CNY 1599 (~$250), and CNY 1899 (~$300) in China, respectively. There's no word on the international pricing just yet.

Via: The Pixel, India Today