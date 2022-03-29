Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi 10 officially announced

Xiaomi today announced not one, not two, but three new smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, the Redmi Note 11S, and the Redmi 10. All new devices feature 5G, and come with large batteries, fast charging, and impressive specifications at affordable price tags.

The new Xiaomi Redmi devices pack a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the three devices all come with high refresh rates at FHD+ resolutions. They’re some of the most affordable devices on the market today to offer such specifications. Xiaomi will sell them on Aliexpress between April 6-8. The early bird promotion will let buyers save up to $40 off the recommended retail prices.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus

First things first, let’s start with the highest-end model, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. The name is a tongue twister, but it packs a large 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The punch-hole cutout at the top center packs a 16MP selfie shooter.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, and there are three configurations available at different price points. You’ll be able to find it with 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB variants. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will retail for $369, $399, and $449 respectively.

The primary camera features a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. It also has a 4,500 mAh battery, and it supports 120W fast wired (HyperCharge) charging. One of the perks is that the wall adapter actually comes included in the box, so you don’t have to purchase it separately. Xiaomi says that the device will go from 0 to 100% in just 15 minutes.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus also comes with a dual speaker tuned by JBL, which also supports Dolby Atmos. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, AI face unlock, and a side fingerprint sensor. It runs MIUI 12.5, and it’s available in Graphite Gray, Star Blue, and Forest Green colors.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S features similar specifications, but it’s not as “Pro” as the higher-end model. It comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The punch-hole cutout houses a 13MP selfie camera.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, and it also has three configurations at different price points. It’s available with 4/64GB, 4/128GB, and 6/128GB models. The device will retail for $249, $279, and $299 respectively.

It has three camera sensors on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor. It’s equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports 33W fast wired charging, similar to the other device, the charger is included in the box. There’s also a fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and AI face unlock. It runs MIUI 13, and it’s available in Midnight Black, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue colors.

Xiaomi Redmi 10

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is the lowest-end of the three devices, but it still has a 6.58-inch FHD+ (2,408 x 1,080) 90Hz display. It has a 5MP selfie camera, and there are two cameras on the back, including a 50MP primary, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, and it’s available with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The phone will also have a 4GB RAM version with 128GB of storage. The device has a large 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports 18W fast charging, although Xiaomi includes a 22.5W charger inside the box, which is rare to see nowadays, especially for a device at the price range.

Like the more premium devices, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, and it runs MIUI 13. It’s available in Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver, and Aurora Green colors. The 4/64GB model will start at $199, while the higher end with 4/128GB will go for $229.