Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 11 series in Europe on Jan 26

Xiaomi debuted its Redmi Note 11 series in China last year. And now it seems that it's ready for the international markets as Xiaomi has announced that its Redmi Note 11 series will be launching in Europe on January 26. Xiaomi announced that it will be launching the Note 11 series in the global markets in Q1, 2022. And now, we finally have a date.

The company took to its Twitter account to announce the launch date. While the post doesn't mention Europe explicitly, the Redmi Note 11 series is already available in markets like China and India, which leaves out Europe only. Xiaomi, also, hasn't revealed the model of Redmi Note 11 we'll be getting in Europe (Note 11, Note 11 Pro, or Note 11 Pro+), but since it says series, it could mean Xiaomi will launch all the models.

Redmi Note 11 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. In China, the vanilla Redmi Note 11 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset while the Pro and Pro+ variants come with Dimensity 920. There are reports that Xiaomi could switch Redmi Note 11's MediaTek Dimensity chipset with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for the global markets — though it isn't known which Qualcomm chipset. The device will reportedly run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box, and not Android 12.

The phone will reportedly be 4G-only. It will keep a triple camera setup at the back with one 50MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone is rumored to come with an 8MP selfie camera. Along with 4G, the phone will reportedly support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity options. The device will be reportedly backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

Price and Color options

Model Price 4GB RAM + 64GB EUR 250 4GB RAM + 128GB EUR 290 6GB RAM + 128GB EUR 330

In a report, publication MySmartPrice has tipped the Redmi Note 11 series' European pricing and color options. According to the report, Redmi Note 11 will be available in Star Blue, Graphite Gray, and Twilight Blue color options in Europe. The base variant will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and it is reportedly priced at EUR 250. The higher capacity variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will cost EUR 290. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage will cost EUR 330.

What are your thoughts on Redmi Note 11 launching in Europe? Would you be getting one or will no 5G be a deal-breaker for you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Via: MySmartPrice