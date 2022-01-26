Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S debuts with 108MP camera starting at $249

Xiaomi today unveiled two new devices, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, and the Redmi Note 11S. There are a few differences between the two, mainly in the camera and chipset department, the rest of the hardware is very similar. The two devices will be available globally through AliExpress, and they’re mainly aimed at those looking for affordable mid-range smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

First up, it’s the Redmi Note 11 (via GSMArena). It features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel and it comes with 90Hz refresh rate. The punch hole cutout contains the 13MP f/2.4 camera, and there is a small chin on the bottom, which is forgivable at this price point. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 680 4G chipset, and it has 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB built-in storage, and there is also a MicroSD card slot to expand the storage even further.

Flipping the phone around to the back, we find a 59MP f/1.8 primary camera with PDAF, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, a 2MP f/2.4 macro, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The Redmi Note 11 is powered by MIUI 13, based on Android 11, and it features an IP53 certification against water and dust. Given that it’s 2022, it’s surprising to see a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is often missing from other budget-oriented devices. The battery is also large at 5,000 mAh, and it supports 33W fast wired charging, which Xiaomi claims can go from 0-100% in just 58 minutes.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 will be available in Graphite Grey, Pearl White, and Star Blue colors. The 4/64GB version will start at $179, 4/128GB at $199, and the 6/128GB model will retail for $229. The device will be sold on AliExpress, and if you catch the special early bird pricing, which is going to be live from January 28-29, you could get your hands on the devices for $159, $179, and $199, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S features most of the same specifications, but there are a few differences. The display is the same at 6.43-inches, and it has the same AMOLED panel, FHD+ resolution, and 90Hz refresh rate. The punch hole cutout features a 16MP f/2.4 camera, and it’s powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, coupled with 6/8GB of RAM and 64/128GB of storage. Like the Note 11, there’s also a MicroSD card slot.

The back is where we find a significant difference, which houses the 108MP f/1.9 primary camera with dual pixel PDAF, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, a 2MP f/2.4 macro, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. Like its ‘S’-less sibling, it features Bluetooth 5.0, IP53, NFC, and the beloved 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a 5,000 mAh battery, it supports 33W fast wired charging, and it can go from 0-100% in just 58 minutes.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S will be available in Graphite Grey, Pearl White, and Twilight Blue colors. The device will be sold for $249 for the 6/64GB configuration, $279 for 6/128GB, and $299 for 8GB/128GB. Early bird pricing will run at the same time as for the Redmi Note 11, but only the 6/64GB model will be available for $229 on AliExpress.