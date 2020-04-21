The Xiaomi Redmi K30 lineup already consists of the Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom. According to a report, the company could soon add another device to the lineup.

Redmi K30i could reportedly be launched soon. It will be a ‘lite’ variant of Redmi K30 5G. The only difference between the two is said to be of primary camera. While the Redmi K30 5G sports a 64MP main camera, the Redmi K30i is tipped to come equipped with a 48MP sensor.

Moreover, the phone is said to be priced at 1799 Yuan ($255 / Rs 19,500). Hence, making it the cheapest upcoming 5G smartphone. It could debut at the end of April.

Source: ITHome