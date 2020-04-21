Redmi K30 Pro design
Redmi K30 Pro
Up next
Author
Tags

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 lineup already consists of the Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom. According to a report, the company could soon add another device to the lineup.

Redmi K30i could reportedly be launched soon. It will be a ‘lite’ variant of Redmi K30 5G. The only difference between the two is said to be of primary camera. While the Redmi K30 5G sports a 64MP main camera, the Redmi K30i is tipped to come equipped with a 48MP sensor.

Moreover, the phone is said to be priced at 1799 Yuan ($255 / Rs 19,500). Hence, making it the cheapest upcoming 5G smartphone. It could debut at the end of April.

Source: ITHome

You May Also Like

OnePlus 8 series will only get security updates every two months

Just a friendly reminder of something that you may want to keep in mind before you purchase your new OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro

HUAWEI Nova 7 series officially confirmed to launch on April 23

HUAWEI Nova 7 series leaks have revealed a quad rear camera setup consisting of a periscope telephoto lens and waterfall display.

New rumors of the 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now give us its base storage space

It seems that the new 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip won’t have as much storage space as we could’ve wanted or needed