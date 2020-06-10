Xiaomi has today launched its highly anticipated budget phone – the Redmi 9 – in Spain. The latest bread-and-butter entry in the core Redmi series offers some impressive specs and an appealing design at an extremely affordable price point of just €139 (~$157), easily undercutting the competition from Motorola and fellow Chinese smartphone brands.

The Redmi 9 offers a 6.53-inch FHD+ display that is kept lit by a large 5,020 mAh battery, complete with support for 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G80 processor keeps it running, paired with up to 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

At the back, you’ll find a 13MP main camera, assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, while the waterdrop notch on the front houses an 8MP selfie snapper. And despite being a budget phone, it offers NFC support for contactless payments and also has an IR blaster.

Redmi 9 specifications

Display6.53-inch IPS LCD
2340 x 1080 pixels
394 PPI pixel density
19.5:9 aspect ratio
1500:1 contrast ratio
89.83% Screen-to-body ratio
400 nit brightness
Gorilla Glass 3
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G80
RAM3GB / 4GB
Storage32GB / 64GB
Rear Cameras13MP (f/2.2) primary
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
5MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
Front Camera8MP (f/2.0)
Battery5,020 mAh
18W fast charging
Dimensions163.32×77.01×9.1 mm
Weight198 grams

Redmi 9 price & availability

Xiaomi has priced the Redmi 9 at €139 (~$157) for the base 3GB+32GB variant, but that price is valid only for the pre-order period that lasts between June 15 and June 17. After that, the asking price will be hiked to €149 (~170$). As for the 4GB+64GB configuration, the pre-order price is €169 (~$190), and after that, it will go on sale for €179 (~$203) starting June 18 in Spain. Unfortunately, there is no official information on its availability in other markets including India.

Source: Xiaomi

