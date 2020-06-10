Xiaomi has today launched its highly anticipated budget phone – the Redmi 9 – in Spain. The latest bread-and-butter entry in the core Redmi series offers some impressive specs and an appealing design at an extremely affordable price point of just €139 (~$157), easily undercutting the competition from Motorola and fellow Chinese smartphone brands.

The Redmi 9 offers a 6.53-inch FHD+ display that is kept lit by a large 5,020 mAh battery, complete with support for 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G80 processor keeps it running, paired with up to 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

At the back, you’ll find a 13MP main camera, assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, while the waterdrop notch on the front houses an 8MP selfie snapper. And despite being a budget phone, it offers NFC support for contactless payments and also has an IR blaster.

Redmi 9 specifications

Display 6.53-inch IPS LCD

2340 x 1080 pixels

394 PPI pixel density

19.5:9 aspect ratio

1500:1 contrast ratio

89.83% Screen-to-body ratio

400 nit brightness

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor MediaTek Helio G80 RAM 3GB / 4GB Storage 32GB / 64GB Rear Cameras 13MP (f/2.2) primary

8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle

5MP (f/2.4) macro

2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera 8MP (f/2.0) Battery 5,020 mAh

18W fast charging Dimensions 163.32×77.01×9.1 mm Weight 198 grams

Redmi 9 price & availability

Xiaomi has priced the Redmi 9 at €139 (~$157) for the base 3GB+32GB variant, but that price is valid only for the pre-order period that lasts between June 15 and June 17. After that, the asking price will be hiked to €149 (~170$). As for the 4GB+64GB configuration, the pre-order price is €169 (~$190), and after that, it will go on sale for €179 (~$203) starting June 18 in Spain. Unfortunately, there is no official information on its availability in other markets including India.

