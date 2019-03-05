TENAA reveals Xiaomi Redmi 7 specs ahead of its launch

It’s been less than a year since Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 6, which means we’re preparing to see the successor. As the Xiaomi Redmi 7 is preparing for its unveiling, it has to go through the entire certification process. It’s not a surprise that the phone has been spotted over at TENAA, China’s regulator for communication devices.

The phone identifies itself with the model number M1810F6LE, and, as the pictures testify, it will feature a gradient paintjob. The certification reveals that we’re looking at a 6.26-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, up from 5.45-inches on the Redmi 6. Physical measurements listed are 158.65 x 76.43 x 8.47mm, with a weight of 180g.

Battery is rated at 3,900mAh, and it will power an octa-core processor. RAM options include 2/3/4GB, while storage is expected to range from 16/32/64GB. There will be a dual-camera setup comprised of a main 12MP shooter and an undisclosed secondary unit on the back, with an 8MP front-facer.

We expect to officially see this device introduced at Xiaomi’s March 18 special event in China.