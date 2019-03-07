Xiaomi Redmi 7 leak fully reveals phone and specs

Xiaomi’s special event takes place on March 18 in China and the Redmi 7 is expected to make an official debut. Hinting towards this is a recently uncovered TENAA certification revealing some of the specs of the upcoming flagship. However, nothing compared to a good old-fashioned extensive leak, like this one on the Redmi 7, revealing everything about the phone.

Aside from stills and a side-by-side video, the leak also reveals the specs. The processor of choice is the Snapdragon 632, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB ROM. The TENAA filing also listed other RAM options, so this could be just one particular variant. The battery is leaked as having a rating of 4,000mAh, which is slightly larger than what TENAA listed, which also mentioned the 6.26-inch LCD display with 1520 x 720 resolution, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, an 8MP selfie shooter, and a dual-camera setup with the main sensor size of 12MP.

Price is expected, according to the leak, to be around US$130/CN¥900. Xiaomi is expected to reveal the phone and all the details within two weeks.