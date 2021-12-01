Xiaomi, Realme, and Moto will introduce Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphones in December

Qualcomm unveiled its latest flagship processor dubbed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 yesterday. The new chipset from Qualcomm comes with improved features 5G performance, AI, gaming, camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and much more. After the announcement of the new chipset, OEMs such as Xiaomi, Realme, OPPO, and Motorola have announced that they'll release smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 soon.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the second chipset after MediaTek Dimensity 9000 to be manufactured on the 4nm node process. Other than the smaller dye, it comes with Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF that premises up to 10Gbps download speeds, first 18-bit ISP, one Cortex X2 core clocked at 3.0 GHz speed, 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine, and more. You can read in-depth about what Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will bring to Android smartphones here.

Xiaomi

Soon after the announcement of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi announced that it will launch a smartphone equipped with the new chipset soon. Xiaomi 12 is the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi which is said to feature the new Soc from Snapdragon. It is tipped that Xiaomi will launch the new series in China on December 12. In a separate tweet, the company revealed that Xiaomi 12's mass production has kicked off and it's "coming soon."

Moto

Motorola has been quite active in the smartphone market lately. The company introduced its budget G Power (2021) smartphone last month, which was followed by a flurry of devices including Moto G51, and more. The company is tipped to be working on a flagship smartphone which is expected to be introduced in December.

Soon after the announcement of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Motorola's Weibo account posted that the company will launch Edge X30 on December 9 in China. The device will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC according to the teaser posted. Other than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 5,000 mAh battery, 144Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, dual 50MP cameras, 68.2W fast wired charging, and more. Thankfully, we don't have to wait long for Motorola to release the device as the company has announced that the device will be introduced next week.

Realme

Realme is also expected to be launching its first-ever flagship smartphone soon. Just yesterday, we saw the first renders of the Realme GT2 Pro which showed off its Nexus 6P-like camera bar. Soon after Qualcomm's announcement, Realme has confirmed that its first flagship will also be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Realme says that it's excited to announce that its "first-ever ultra-premium flagship" will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will "truly [be] a high-end flagship product that will exceed the expectations of young users around the world."

OPPO

In addition to Realme, Moto, and Xiaomi, OPPO has also confirmed that it will launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone soon. Though its next flagship smartphone, which will probably be called OPPO Find X4, won't be revealed anytime soon. Rumors point that OPPO will debut its next-generation flagship early next year.