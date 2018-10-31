Xiaomi plumps Pocophone in front of OnePlus’s face

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T in New Delhi last night — even though it decided to move its New York show ahead by a day to avoid interference from Apple’s big event. The company holds the vaunted position of being the top mobile brand the Rs. 30,000 market segment, but the prices for its product have been rising ever so steadily.

Well, Xiaomi, one of the dominant presences in India, has a message for customers: Do the Math.

In addition to a cheeky tweet, the company also gave out calculators right outside the OnePlus event venue last night. It also posted a digital billboard nearby promoting its newly launched POCO F1 (or Pocophone F1) with the same Snapdragon 845 processor and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but staying firmly below Rs. 30,000 for all tiers. The OnePlus 6T starts at Rs. 37,999.

OnePlus may have given customers the “speed you need,” but when Poco considers itself the “Master of Speed,” there’s no telling what will collide.