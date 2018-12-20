Xiaomi Play enters the game on December 24
Chinese tech manufacturer Xiaomi is set to announce another smartphone on Christmas Eve.
The device is officially being teased on microblogging site Weibo as the Xiaomi Play. Some have speculated that the “Play” branding is an allusion to some sort of gaming aspect — something well-served by the company’s dedicated gaming brand, Black Shark.
As for physicality, the phone itself doesn’t scream terribly out of standards: it has a teardrop notch and looks relatively compact, but has a few pastel colors.
Xiaomi has been heavily pushing one other facet, though: it has made a hashtag out of the device “coming with traffic.” Transliterally, it doesn’t mean anything. However, what it sounds like is that the company may be offering some sort of subsidized cellular data for customers — perfect for users who have to deal with slow Wi-Fi speeds where they work or live.
We’ll learn more about this phone next week and a phone with a 48-megapixel camera next month.
