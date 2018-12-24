Xiaomi Play starts at $159 in China, comes with 10GB of monthly data for a year

It’s Christmas Eve and what better time there should be to give and receive! In China, this is manifest in the Xiaomi Play: you give ¥1,099 ($159) to Xiaomi, Xiaomi gives you a phone and free mobile data.

The phone itself isn’t particularly slouchy, even with its mid-range MediaTek Helio processor — both the GPU and CPU cores can be spooled up to turbo in gaming mode. It only comes with one memory configuration, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, and has an extra-wide LCD with a minimal selfie camera notch and dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with artificial intelligence enhancement features.

A fingerprint sensor lies in the back while a headphone jack shares space with a micro-USB connector on the bottom, which we find questionable in 2018 going into 2019 as USB-C firms its grasp on the industry.

The big bonus here is that customers who buy this phone will be able to get 10GB of high-speed data allowance on their cellular account every month for a year for free. The perk sounds like it is carrier-agnostic which will help with promotional range toward the working class this device is meant to target — for reference, that year’s worth of data is appraised at roughly $145, almost the cost of this device.