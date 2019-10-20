Xiaomi plans more than 10 5G phones for next year

Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun said, speaking at the World Internet conference, that his company is planning to launch more than 10 5G phones in 2020, Reuters reports. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro is the company’s first 5G phone available for the domestic market, where it faces fierce competition from its market leading rival Huawei. Surprised by the initial demand, which led to supply issues, Jun said it led Xiaomi to rethink its 5G strategy, planning 5G phones for low-, mid-tier, and flagship segments in 2020.

People in the industry fear that next year 4G models won’t sell, this is a step you have no choice but to take. So we hope that operators can speed up their expansion of 5G base stations — Lei Jun

According to Canalys, Xiaomi holds 11.8% of China’s smartphone market in the second quarter of the year, down from 13.9% in the same period of 2018. However, in Europe, Xiaomi is becoming more and more popular, as its market share increased from 6.5% last year to 9.6% in 2019.