Smartphone companies have been working on under-display camera technology for a few years now. It seems like the tech is all set to go official. While ZTE will soon be launching its first true-full-display smartphone, Xiaomi has announced its third-gen under-screen camera tech.

We’re proud to present the latest masterpiece from our Xiaomi engineers: 3rd Generation Under-Display Camera Technology! True full-screen displays are just around the corner! We're planning on putting this into mass production next year. Stay tuned! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/DrKeL8wZUg — Shou Zi Chew (@ShouZiChew) August 28, 2020

The company first showcased its under-screen camera tech back in June last year. Now, it will go in production soon. In a blog post, Xiaomi said that it has “greatly improved the full-screen effect through self-developed pixel arrangement, and through the optimization of the camera algorithm, allowing it to show the same performance as conventional cameras.”

The tech’s new pixel arrangement lets the screen pass light through the gap between sub-pixels, allowing every single pixel to retain a complete RGB sub-pixel layout without sacrificing pixel density. Xiaomi’s solution makes use of double the number of horizontal and vertical pixels when compared with similar tech from other manufacturers. As a result, Xiaomi achieves same pixel density above the camera as the rest of the display.

The company says its under-display camera tech will be ready for mass production in 2021, and we can expect to see devices featuring the new technology next year.

Source: Xiaomi