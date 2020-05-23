Xiaomi showcased a dual-folding phone on video back in January, and later in April, we came across a report claiming that a clamshell foldable phone is also in the pipeline. Now, a freshly published CNIPA patent indicates that Xiaomi is working on a wild clamshell foldable phone that will have a rotating camera module bar at the top.

The design schematics show a foldable phone with a rectangular bar at the top that can be rotated all the way up to 180-degrees. There are four cameras on one side, and a single camera on the opposite end. Also, the camera module bulges outward significantly, but when the phone is in a folded state, it sits flush with the body.

Not much is known about the phone’s name or the other internal specifications, but the top-heavy design makes the phone look a bit weird. And since this is just a patent filing that was published on May 22, it might not ever make it to the market as a commercially available product.

Source: CNIPA

