At the Xiaomi 11T series event, the company announced the brand new Xiaomi Pad 5, which will also finally launch globally in other markets. There is a catch, however, the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro version will not make it to the international markets. The device has an aluminum chassis, and flat edges – much like what we’ve seen on the latest iPads from Apple.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 860 chipsets, which is based on the 7nm technology. It has 6GB of memory and 128GB of built-in storage, and there is also another version with the same amount of RAM, but 256GB of storage available. The display is an 11-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS LCD panel and it supports 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, and Dolby Vision.

The stunning design of #XiaomiPad5 is built on an ultra-thin and light body and comes in an 11" edge-to-edge display. You get an immersive screen that can bring out the most of your content. #PlayHardWorkSmart pic.twitter.com/20wrsCqy9W — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 15, 2021

The tablet has a quad-speaker setup and an 8,720 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging via PD (Power Delivery). What’s interesting is that in Europe, the Pad 5 will ship with a 22.5W charger, and the 33W fast charger will be sold separately. If you want to increase the charging speed, unfortunately, you’ll have to spend more money.

The Xiaomi Smart Pen can also attach to the device and charge wirelessly. Xiaomi claims that the pen can charge to 100% in just 18 minutes, which is very impressive. The pen weighs only 12.2 grams, so it’s also very lightweight and easy to carry around.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 will cost €349 for the 128GB version, while the 256GB model will cost you €399. Early bird purchasers will be able to grab one for €299. The tablet will be available in Cosmic Gray and Pearl White colors.

What are your thoughts on the new Xiaomi Pad 5? Will you pick one up when it becomes available? Let us know in the comments below!