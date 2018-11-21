Android

Xiaomi opens 500 stores in India at once, earns world record

In addition to a positive earnings picture and a major cross-brand deal, Xiaomi had good news to bring from India.

It coordinated with Guinness World Records to certify that it has launched the most retail outlets simultaneously yesterday with more than 500 Mi Stores taking part in the attempt. The ploy is part of Xiaomi’s larger strategy to expand its retail footprint by 5,000 stores during 2019 and hire more than 15,000 people in the country.

Xiaomi just launched its smartphone business in the United Kingdom this month and is poised for a major United States announcement in New York on December 8.

