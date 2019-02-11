Xiaomi, OnePlus have phones that break FCC radiation limit

Recent testing by the German Federal Office for Radiation Protection or BfS has found levels of specific area radiation coming from phones made by Xiaomi and OnePlus to be above the US Federal Communications Commission’s own limit for human exposure.

The data, compiled by Statista and seen through Digital Trends, shows that the globally-implemented Android One device, the Xiaomi Mi A1, recorded an SAR reading of 1.75 watts per kilogram. In second place was the OnePlus 5T at 1.68W/kg. In fact, Xiaomi’s Mi Max 3 and the OnePlus 6T took third and fourth with readings only slightly under the FCC’s advised maximum safe SAR exposure level of 1.6W/kg.

The HTC U12 life took fifth place while another HTC phone, two more OnePlus phones, another Xiaomi Phone, two iPhones, two Google Pixel phones filled up the top 16.

Most of the least-emitting phones were made by Samsung — the Galaxy Note 8 bottomed out with 0.17W/kg. LG, Motorola and ZTE getting at least two slots each. All readings were 0.32W/kg or less.

The longstanding scientific debate over whether cellphone radiation is harmful to humans continues to be argued as the BfS issued a release last week discounting a US National Toxicology Program report finding that such radition could induce cancer. The BfS stated that testing was done on rats with radiation at far higher levels proportionate to what humans would experience on a daily basis.

That said, in order for a phone to receive a “Blue Angel” environmental friendliness certification in Germany, they must test below 0.6W/kg — a far cry from the FCC’s 1.6W/kg limit and a clear sign that standards aren’t being bridged.