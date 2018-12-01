Xiaomi’s New York event will happen in the Mi Box

Xiaomi will be landing in the United States to hold a public event for the first time on December 8. You may already know that, but we now know exactly where in New York City it will take place and what you might win if you visit.

The company is telling us to “Meet Mi in the Box” to discover what it has to offer, take pics for the ‘gram, play a few games and even meet a few YouTube stars to pass the time. And there are prizes, though we don’t know what for, including a Mi Electric Scooter, Mi Power Banks, maybe even a Mi Laser projector and others.

The pop-up space is located at 216 Lafayette Street in Manhattan — just off of the Spring Street subway station. The Mi Box will be open to press only the day before — we’ll be there — and to the public that Saturday from 10am to 5:30pm.

Xiaomi is holding a contest for up to ten fans to join its “US Mi Experience Tam.” Those who share a story about their experience with the brand on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #MeetMiInTheBox can participate. They will also be shuttled over for a two-day experience centered around the event with all expenses paid. No deadline was mentioned for the contest, but uou can learn more and register at this link.