Xiaomi confirms media briefing prior to MWC 2019

As tech manufacturers block out their plans for MWC 2019 — or its thereabouts — we’re learning that Xiaomi will make its largest splash yet with a dedicated event on February 24.

The event, which has been confirmed to Pocket-lint, was earlier leaked by artist Benjamin Geskin on Twitter with an image of the invitation. That post was subsequently removed.

The company has been putting a lot of hype toward the 5G version of its Mi Mix 3 device, but we are far from confirming if there will be any other aspects to this event — Xiaomi suggested that it was aiming to enter the US smartphone market by early this year.