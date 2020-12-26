xiaomi mi 11 retail package Lei Jun weibo

Remember when Apple announced that the iPhone 12 series won’t come with a charging brick in the retail package? Yeah, I do too. What followed was a storm of criticism over Apple’s ‘green move’ to ditch the charger, and rivals quickly jumped at the opportunity to roast Apple. Among them was Xioami, which quickly tweeted a short video that focused on the charger being a part of its smartphone package. Well, it appears that Xiaomi might have to take its sarcastic act back. And very soon!

Apple did it first, Samsung followed. Now, it's Xiaomi's turn!

Xiaomi’s co-founder and CEO Lei Jun has now confirmed via a Weibo post that the retail package of its next flagship – the Mi 11 series – won’t include a charger. Jun went on to explain that Xiaomi’s decision was its response to the ‘call of technology and environmental protection.’ Now, the Xiaomi chief also shared an image of the Mi 11’s retail package, and going by how slim it is, it becomes quite apparent that it lacks a core accessory (Read: charging brick) that takes its own sweet space.

Source: Weibo / Lei Jun
READ MORE: Samsung won’t ship Galaxy S21 series with a charger, reveal certification documents
Lei Jun Weibo xiaomi mi 11 charger

In a previous post, Jun mentioned that the company will be announcing a major decision regarding the upcoming Mi 11 flagship, alongside an image showing multiple charging bricks in an open box resembling a gadgets trash bin. The message was loud and clear, but Jun’s latest post just confirmed it. And it is quite likely that the new ‘no-charger policy’ might trickle down to the budget phones as well.

Now, Xiaomi was among the first brands to take a jab at Apple with a cheeky unboxing video saying that the company didn’t leave anything out of the box with its latest flagship – the Mi 10T Pro (Review). However, it appears that the company might have to launch a pretty convincing marketing campaign to make the audience understand Xiaomi’s commitment towards the environment, which actually means convincing them to spend extra cash on a charging brick.

Source: Xiaomi

Also, here’s a leaked image of the Xiaomi Mi 11’s retail compared package against the iPhone 12. Pretty apparent, huh?

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
Best iPhone 11 Pro Cases and Covers in 2020
The iPhone 11 Pro is a gorgeous phone, but a shattered glass doesn’t look good on it, and you won’t like a heavy repair bill either. Get some cases, will ya?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Black Friday Deals Pocketnow
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, iPads and more are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and Samsung, where we can find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, several iPad models and more devices on sale
ZTE-Axon-20-5G
World’s first under-display camera smartphone, ZTE Axon 20 5G goes on sale
It features a 6.92-inch OLED display and supports 10-bit color depth and 100% coverage.