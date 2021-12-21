Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to use glass display from Samsung

Xiaomi unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold back in March 2021. Since then, the company has been publicly experimenting with other foldable designs, although it hasn’t officially revealed any successor or any different form factor. If you’ve been wondering whether Xiaomi would make a successor to the Mi Mix Fold, you’ll be glad to know that the company is working on a new generation that will use Samsung’s Ultra Thing Glass (UTG) technology to protect the display from scratches.

According to new reports (via GSMArena), the Mix Fold 2 has already gone through a few certifications, and it will presumably be called the Mix Fold 2, without the “Mi” branding, which the company removed not that long ago in favor of a more simple approach to its products. The new foldable is also rumored to be available sometime in mid-2022, and there is a likelihood that it will also escape China and become available globally in select markets.

The Ultra Thing Glass isn’t too surprising, given that even the newly released OPPO Find N uses the Samsung display and screen protector. The UTG will allow the device to flex more easily, while also offering maximum protection that is currently achievable with a mixture of plastic and glass. Unfortunately, UTG technology is still prone to problems, and it’s much thinner than a traditional glass on a normal smartphone.

Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 2 is rumored to pack an 8.1-inch internal display with a high refresh rate, likely supplied by Samsung, which would mean we might be getting a 120Hz panel and LTPO technology. The hinge will also likely receive several improvements and a complete redesign that would allow it to be close flat and offer more durability. We would also expect to see the device pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, but no specifications are available at this time.