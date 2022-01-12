Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to have a larger external display and 120Hz on internal screen

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold was announced back in March, 2021. It came with a flagship chipset and a Galaxy Z Fold-like design and an impressive hinge mechanism. The next-generation foldable device will reportedly have a larger external display to improve usability, and the internal display is rumored to receive 120Hz refresh rate.

Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 foldable flagship will have a similar external display to the recently announced HONOR Magic V. This means that the display could be wider, and perhaps come with a 21:9 aspect ratio on the external display, and a 10:3:9 inner one. The external display will also support 120Hz refresh rate, which the previous Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold lacked (via GSMArena).

The upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is also expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset, and we’ll likely see 12/16GB RAM configurations with 256/512GB storage configurations. The previous generation had a 5,020 mAh battery and came with 67W fast wired charging, and we may see Xiaomi also equip the new foldable with the new 120W charging technology, although this is only a speculation at this time

Not much else is known at the moment, and we have no information whether the cameras will receive any upgrades over the 108MP primary sensor, or if the selfie camera will see any improvements. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is expected to arrive sometime in Q1, and it will likely feature Samsung’s Ultra-Thin Glass display on the internal display. We’ll have to wait and see what other information surfaces online in the coming weeks and months ahead.

What would you like to see in the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 foldable flagship? Let us know in the comments down below!