Xiaomi’s numbers have been rather impressive lately. The company has found the formula to give Apple and Samsung some competition. The Chinese company officially took Apple’s second place in global smartphone sales during the first half of 2021, and it seems that it may be close to taking Samsung’s crown. The company has launched the Xiaomi Mix 4, a new flagship device that features an under-display camera and more.

Finally, the new Xiaomi Mix 4 is here. Xiaomi’s first smartphone to feature what Xiaomi calls a camera under the panel or an under-display camera. We had to wait almost three years to see a new Mi Mix device, and we can say that it was worth it.

Xiaomi’s new Mix 4 comes with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display that holds a 20MP selfie camera underneath. This camera works thanks to a new type of flexible display and a resigned circuit array that allows light to reach the selfie camera sensor. The Xiaomi Mix 4 uses a micro-diamond pattern that provides minimum light refraction, which lets the camera capture great detail in every shot. Further, the display panel is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, and it also features 120Hz refresh rates and FHD+ resolution.

When we look at the back, we find a triple camera setup that includes a 108MP ISOCELL HMX main sensor with optic image stabilization. The package is completed by an 8MP 5x periscope camera and 120mm equivalent focal length, and a 13P ultrawide sensor with a free-form lens.

We also get Harman/Kardon tuned stereo speakers, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and your choice of 8/12GB RAM and 128/512GB storage space. And since we’re already talking about choices, we can also mention that you can get a new Xiaomi Mix 4 in three color options, including Black, White, and Gray on its ceramic back that also allows 50W wireless charging. Regular wired charging will give you amazing 120W charging speeds that will charge the 4,500 mAh battery in just 15 minutes in boost mode or 21 minutes in default. You can also use boost mode with wireless charging, meaning that you will be able to fully charge your device in just 28 minutes.

If you’re interested in getting a new Xiaomi Mix 4, you can get one for as low as $770, or go for the 12GB RAM and 512GB model for $970, but you will have to wait until August 16 to get it, if you live in China that is. We are also expecting to see this device in other markets, but international availability will be revealed in the future.

Source blog.mi.com