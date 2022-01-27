Xiaomi shares MIUI 13 global rollout timeline, coming to 18 devices before March 2022

Xiaomi announced MIUI 13 along with its Xiaomi 12 series in December last year. When Xiaomi announced the MIUI 13 update, the company announced that it will be available first for users in China. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that MIUI 13 global update will start rolling out in Q1 2022 and the first set of 18 devices will receive the update by the end of March 2022.

MIUI 13 global rollout eligible devices

These are the first set of 18 devices that are set to receive MIUI 13 this quarter:

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11

Mi 11i

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 10

Xiaomi Pad 5

MIUI 13 comes with a number of features. For most devices, MIUI 13 will be based on Android 12. However, for some devices, it may be based on Android 11. The new OS update comes with features like Liquid Storage that allow users to manage their storage more effectively, Atomized Memory that results in better RAM management, and Focused Algorithms that "dynamically allocates system resources based on usage scenarios."

Other features include new widgets and a Sidebar that allows users to access apps and tasks with just a swipe. For devices that receive Android 12 based MIUI 13, the OS might also come with the key highlight Material You theming engine. This version would not be a fork of Google's wallpaper-based theming engine and instead would be the same theming that Google Pixel devices use, as per Mishaal Rahman. Though it's still not confirmed if the global version will roll out with this theming engine.

Interestingly, Xiaomi has confirmed that Indian Xiaomi smartphone models are excluded from the MIUI 13 global rollout. Instead, the devices in the Indian region will receive an MIUI 13 update specifically build for India.

Via: GSMArena, Android Authority