We recently reported that the foldable smartphone market is all set to expand next year. While Samsung and HUAWEI have been in the segment for a couple of years now, Google could try its hands at the foldable market. Plus, Chinese OEMs like OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi are also said to introduce their folding phones in 2021. Moreover, Xiaomi has already showcased its own take on the foldable segment this January. According to a tweet, the Chinese company could launch up to three foldable smartphones in 2021.

The latest development comes from analyst Ross Young, who took to Twitter to claim that Xiaomi is working on bringing three foldable phones next year. He goes on to say that the company will have three types of devices. It is expected to unveil an outfolding phone, an in-folding device as well as a clamshell. However, we don’t know what type of display technology the devices are going to use.

So the next foldable to hit the market will likely be from Xiaomi who is expected to have 3 foldables in the market in 2021. They will actually have all 3 types. The first will be outfolding, the second will be in-folding and the third will be clamshell. Ross Young

Earlier, Young has said that Samsung will announce at least three foldable phones as well. He claims that there will be no Z Fold Lite, which is surprising since several rumors have pointed towards the presence of the device. Instead, as per Ross, Samsung could announce a new Z Flip Lite in late 2021. The South Korean company is likely already working on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which are tipped to be announced in the third quarter of 2021. As per Young, the Galaxy Z Flip Lite will have a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.