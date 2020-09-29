After announcing the Mi Band 5, Xiaomi has also launched its Mi Watch Revolve in India at the Smarter Living 2021 event. The device comes loaded with features and includes a circular dial. It sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Xiaomi says it has 112 different watch faces to choose from. It brings a stainless steel frame with a silicone strap.

The Mi Watch Revolve can track 10 sports activities and features Firtstbeat professional sports analysis. It also includes GPS, GLONASS and Bluetooth 5.0. It is compatible with Android 4.4 and above and iOS. On the sensor front, it comes with heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor. It also includes sleep tracking and fitness tracking with 10 sports modes.

The device offers sleep heart rate variability, energy level and stress level tracking. The Mi Watch Revolve measures 46.2 x 53.3 x 11.4mm. It is water resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM) and packs a 420mAh battery that is said to offer up to 14 days battery life.

The smartwatch comes in Midnight Black with Space Black strap and Chrome Silver with Neptune Blue strap. It is priced at Rs 10,999. However, as a part of launch offer it will be available for Rs. 9999 till Diwali. It can be purchased through Amazon.in, mi.com and Mi Home Stores starting from October 6. Further, the company will sell straps in Astral olive, Cosmic Dust Maroon and Leather strap in Black color separately.