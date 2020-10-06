Xiaomi forayed into the smartwatch segment in India with the launch of Mi Watch Revolve. The wearable was announced at the Smart Living 2021 event alongside the Mi Band 5 and Mi Smart Speaker late last month. It comes loaded with features and includes a circular dial. I’ve used it for five days, and while that isn’t enough for a full-fledged review, here are some of the things that I like and don’t like about the Mi Watch Revolve.

Mi Watch Revolve: Things I Like

1. Design and Comfort

I personally prefer smartwatches with a round dial, and Mi Watch Revolve is one of those devices. It brings a stainless steel frame with a silicone strap. I’ve worn it continuously for five days, and I must admit that it is one of the most comfortable smartwatches in the segment. I’ve been using it to track my sleep. Hence, I have to wear it while I’m dozed off. Not once have I felt uncomfortable.

The dial itself weighs 40 grams, which falls on the pleasant side. As for the dial size, it is a 46mm dial, which I’m used to wearing. There are two buttons on the left edge and the bottom one can be configured for shortcuts, while the top one takes you to the pre-loaded apps. I’ve configured the former to workout modes. I like how this watch can be worn with formals as well as casuals.

2. Display

The Mi Watch Revolve comes equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 454×454 pixels. While there is a considerable bezel around the dial, it blends into the display because of the deep blacks the watch faces offer. However, the bezel would be noticeable on the non-black watch faces. Further, it is easily visible under direct sunlight. The Always-On Display watch face too is bright enough to be visible without turning on the screen.

Battery life

One of the best things about these glorified fitness trackers is the battery life. The company claims it can last up to 2 weeks on a single charge, and the Mi Watch Revolve seems to be delivering on the claims. I’ve used it for five days and the battery is still 72 percent charged. The heart rate measuring is set to an interval of 30 minutes and Always-On Display mode is turned off. It packs a 420mAh battery that charges within 2.5 hours with the help of a 2 Pogo pin charger. The battery life has been impressive thus far.

Mi Watch Revolve: Things I don’t like

Notifications

The one thing I dislike the most on Mi Watch Revolve is how it manages notifications. It is mostly the same as what I mentioned in my Amazfit T-Rex review. It doesn’t show emojis, and the notifications are non-actionable, like most of the wearables in this range. Further, at times, a single notification shows up twice simultaneously. For instance, any mail on Gmail pops up on the watch as two notifications. I’d appreciate the ability to take actions from the notifications more than I appreciate pizzas for dinner.

Locked-in system

One of the most irritating things about Xiaomi wearables is their locked-in system. You have to sign in with your Xiaomi account. You can’t login with a Google account or use your Google Fit account for that matter.

These are a few things that I’ve liked and disliked thus far on the Mi Watch Revlove. I’m still using it and a review is in works. I’m noting down the readings and will answer all the questions regarding fitness features in Pocketnow’s Mi Watch Revolve review. Stay tuned! If you have any question that you’d like me to answer in the full review, please mention it in the comments section below.