Xiaomi launched the Redmi Watch last month, which was the first smartwatch to launch under the Redmi brand. The device was expected to be rebranded under the Mi label. Now, Xiaomi has listed the Mi Watch Lite on its official global site, and looking at the design and features it seems to be a rebranded Redmi Watch. While the Redmi sibling is priced at CNY 299 (~ $46), pricing and availability details of the Mi Watch Lite remain unknown.

The latest development comes from Xiaomi’s official global website mi.com where the company has listed its Mi Watch Lite. It details the features and specifications, and the device is seen in Pink, Ivory, Olive, Navy Blue, and Black strap options. The wearable features a 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) square LCD display with 323ppi pixel density and adaptive brightness (minimum 350 nits). It is claimed to last up to nine days on a single charge with typical use and 10 hours in continuous GPS sports mode. As for the numbers, it packs a 230mAh battery.

The Mi Watch Lite comes with 11 sports modes that include outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, outdoor running, treadmill, walking, open water swimming, swimming in the pool, cricket, trekking, trial run, walking, indoor running, and free activities. It has 5ATM water resistance that allows it to work in up to 50 meters of water. Moreover, the device supports heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and guided breathing exercises. You get over 120 watch face options with more expected to arrive regularly inside the watch face store.

The Mi Watch Lite offers chat and call notifications, weather support, flashlight, and music controls. Plus, there’s idle alert as well. Sensors onboard include GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, optical heart rate sensor, six-axis sensor, L-sensor, Barometer, and compass. It measures 41 x 35 x 10.9 mm and weighs 35 grams with the strap on. It can work with both Android and iOS devices.