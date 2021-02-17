Xiamo Mi Watch made its global debut alongside the launch of Mi 10T (review) series. The rebranded Xiaomi Watch Color Sports Edition, which comes with a voice assistant in China. However, at the time of launch, the Mi Watch didn’t have support for a voice assistant for the global users. But that is changing now. Xiaomi is rolling out a new update for its Mi Watch that brings support for Amazon Alexa on the device. The firmware update also brings some useful features and improvements.

The information comes from a user on Mi Community (via PiunikaWeb). The post says that Xiaomi is rolling out a new system update for the global variant of its Mi Watch. It comes with firmware version 1.2.52. The update brings a slew of optimizations and fixes some known bugs.

Apart from the Amazon Alexa support, the Mi Watch is also receiving an experimental feature to control your phone’s camera shutter from your watch. It is surprising that the feature wasn’t available on the wearable up until now since it comes in budget Mi Bands. You also get two new standby watch faces with the new update on Mi Watch. Notably, this is an experimental feature on the Mi Watch. Therefore, it could be buggy on a lot of smartphones.

Further, the optimizations allow you to wake up the watch faster. You also get an option to turn on and off auto-pause in workout on your device.

Full Changelog:

New features and improvements : Amazon Alexa (not available in all regions). Experimental feature to control your phone’s camera shutter from your watch. Two new standby watch faces.

: Optimizations : Wake up your watch faster Option to turn on and off auto-pause in workout on your watch. Fixed known bugs

