Xiaomi Mi TV Stick will be launched in India on August 5. It was officially unveiled in Europe at “Xiaomi Ecosystem Product Launch 2020” earlier this month. The news comes after Xiaomi launched the Mi Box 4K in the country as a rebranded Mi Box S this May.

The Mi TV Stick is powered by a 2.0GHz quad-core processor consisting of Cortex-A53 cores paired with Mali-450 GPU and 1GB RAM along with 8GB eMMC storage. It features Bluetooth 4.2, dual-band WiFi, 1 x HDMI 2.0a, 1 x MicroUSB, Android TV Pie with support for leading streaming platforms such as Netflix, and Chromecast built-in.

It also comes with a voice remote for Google Assistant. The device supports a maximum resolution of FHD. The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick retails for €39.99 in Europe. It is the same cost at which the Mi Box 4K sells in India. Hence, it is expected to cost around Rs 2,499 (~$33) in the country.

