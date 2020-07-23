Xiaomi announced recently that it would be lowering the price of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India. The audio device was selling for Rs 4,499 (~$60) in the country. It has received a Rs 500 price cut and is now priced at Rs 3,999 ($53). It comes after the launch of OnePlus Buds for Rs 4,990 in the country.

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 feature an outer-ear fit. They sport 14.2mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The Mi TWS earbuds also support SBC, AAC, and LHDC Bluetooth codecs to provide rich sound quality. They are claimed to provide up to four hours of music playback and a total of 14 hours of battery with the case of the earbuds.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 were launched globally in March this year and unveiled in India in May. They are available to purchase via Mi.com and Amazon India.

Via: Gadgets360