After the Mi Box 4K, Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is now official in India. It marks Xiaomi’s entry into the popular product segment. It is priced at Rs 4,499. However, it will be sold at Rs 3,999 for a limited period from May 12 to May 17.

The earbuds will be available via Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home stores. For reference, it was launched for EUR 80 (~Rs 6,600) in Europe in March.

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 feature 14.2mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, with the SBC, AAC, and LHDC Bluetooth codecs, 30mAh, and an additional 250mAh battery in the charging case. They come with touch-sensitive controls for playback and access the voice assistant on your smartphone.

The product supports Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. It will also have optimization for fast pairing and battery levels on devices running on the upcoming MIUI 12.