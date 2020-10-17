Xiaomi launched its Mi Smart Speaker in China back in May, then it was unveiled in India a few weeks back. Now, the device has been launched in Spain. It goes up against the Google Nest Audio for €49.99. It will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Stores, and Media Market. Further, the company is offering a free Mi LED Smart Bulb Essential alongside the Mi Smart Speaker if you purchase it between October 16 to October 18.

The Mi Smart Speaker comes with Google Assistant and features a voice light on top. The latter is similar to the light ring available on Amazon Echo speakers. You can get a stereo sound experience by connecting two Mi Smart Speaker units together via Bluetooth. It features a 12W 2.5-inch front-firing audio driver tuned with DTS sound. It comes with a matte finish on top of its 0.7mm-thin metal mesh. Further, there is a touch panel located on top of the device with controls to adjust the volume level, play/ pause music tracks, and mute the inbuilt microphones.

Xiaomi has included a Hi-Fi audio processor made by Texas Instrument on its smart speaker. It is said to help accurately decode audio signals. The Mi Smart Speaker comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. As for smart Assistant features, the Google Assistant brings the Google Home app, which makes it compatible with all connected devices that have Google Assistant support.

We reviewed the device, and concluded by saying that you “are getting a similar sound quality as the Amazon Echo or Google Home for less than half the price. Don’t sweat it, just buy it!” You can read the review here.