Xiaomi announced its Mi Smart Speaker in India alongside the Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve late last month. Now, the device is coming to Europe. According to a report from Winfuture, Xiaomi will be introducing its Mi Smart Speaker in Europe soon. Moreover, it will be made available in a new color option. It is said to sell for €52.99 in Spain and €59.95 in Portugal.

The Mi Smart Speaker comes with Google Assistant and features a voice light on top. The latter is similar to the light ring available on Amazon Echo speakers. You can get a stereo sound experience by connecting two Mi Smart Speaker units together via Bluetooth. It features a 12W 2.5-inch front-firing audio driver tuned with DTS sound. It comes with a matte finish on top of its 0.7mm-thin metal mesh. Further, there is a touch panel located on top of the device with controls to adjust the volume level, play/ pause music tracks, and mute the inbuilt microphones.

Xiaomi has included a Hi-Fi audio processor made by Texas Instrument on its smart speaker. It is said to help accurately decode audio signals. The Mi Smart Speaker comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. As for smart Assistant features, the Google Assistant brings the Google Home app, which makes it compatible with all connected devices that have Google Assistant support. It is selling for a special introductory price tag of ₹3,499 (~$48) in India.

We reviewed the device, and concluded by saying that you “are getting a similar sound quality as the Amazon Echo or Google Home for less than half the price. Don’t sweat it, just buy it!” You can read the review here.