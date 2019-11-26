In anticipation of Black Friday, Xiaomi is launching some new products in India. Xiaomi has brought the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S to India at a starting price of ₹1,999 (under $30). With the of Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S, Xiaomi is expanding its range of smart home products in India.

The Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S is an affordable and minimalistic desk lamp. It features a foldable design which makes it easy to move around. The lamp measures 6.26 x 6.26 x 19.29 inches, and weighs 1.45 kg/ 3.19pounds.

It supports color a temperature range of 2700k-6500k, with a Luminous flux of up to 300.

Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S can be controlled via the Mi Home app, and the lamp has cross-platform voice control support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

Xiaomi is making the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S available through their crowdfunding platform starting today.

Via: Xiaomi India