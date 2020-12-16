Xiaomi has launched its latest Mi QLED TV in India. It comes with a 55-inch QLED Ultra-HD display. The TV includes support for various HDR formats and comes with Android TV 10 out of the box with PatchWall UI on top. This is the company’s first QLED TV in India. It goes up against the likes of OnePlus TV Q1 and TCL 55C715. It is priced at INR 54,999 and will go on sale in India on December 21 at 12 noon through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores including Vijay Sales.

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K features a 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160-pixel) QLED screen. It comes with support for HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. It is among the first major television launches to run the latest version of Android TV with Android TV 10. It runs stock Android TV launcher with option to switch to PatchWall UI.

The new TV is powered by the MediaTek MT9611 quad-core processor. It comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for you to store apps and data. The company claims that it has 230% better sound quality than other typical smart TVs. It comes with a 30W of sound output through a six-speaker system comprising of four full-range drivers and two tweeters. It has built-in Chromecast, and also a quick wake function, which was also seen on the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (review).

As for connectivity, Xiaomi is offering three HDMI ports with support for 60Hz refresh rate at up to 4K resolution and two USB ports on the Mi QLED TV 4K. Moreover, the company claims that there is just 5ms of input lag that is likely to be beneficial for gaming. There is support for Bluetooth 5 and HDMI eARC as well.

As for the remote, it is the same as on earlier Mi TV models. It includes just a few buttons, and hotkeys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as access to Google Assistant for voice commands. Moreover, there is now a way to mute the TV from the remote by double-pressing the volume down button. you can access quick settings even within content by long-pressing the ‘Mi’ button on the remote.