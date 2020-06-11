Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14

Xiaomi has announced the Mi Notebook 14 series in India today. The series consists of two laptops: Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. Here’s what the Mi Notebook 14 offers.

The laptop features a 14-inch FHD anti-glare display that comes with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 is powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor and comes in three variants of 256GB / 512GB of SSD storage and 512GB + NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card. It weighs 1.5 KG. Further, it is claimed to last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14

Mi Notebook 14 specifications

Display14-inch (1920 x 1080) FHD anti-glare
Processor10th gen Intel Core i5
GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce MX250
RAM8GB DDR4
Storage256GB SSD
512GB SSD
OSWindows 10 Home
CameraMi Webcam HD (Bundled)
AudioStereo speakers with DTS Audio Processing
I/O1 x USB Type-C, USB 3.1 x 2
HDMI 1.4b, charging port,
1 x USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack

Mi Notebook 14 price and availability in India

The Mi Notebook 14 price in India starts at Rs 41,999 (~550) for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 44,999 (~590) while the 512GB storage + NVIDIA GeForce MX250 version costs Rs 47,999. It will go on sale starting June 17 on Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio stores.

Further, for purchasers who buy the laptop within one month, the company is offering Rs 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, which makes the effective starting price Rs 39,999. However, there’s a catch. These are inaugural prices and are valid until July 16. We have no information on the final pricing of the product.

You May Also Like
We have two special events with huge savings on Apple and Samsung products today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, Best Buy and B&H where we find an Apple special event which includes MacBooks, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and more
Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2018’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2018 and more
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Going ALL OUT on the Note 20 Unpacked? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible date for the next Samsung Unpacked event, the leaked price, and specs of the OnePlus Z and more