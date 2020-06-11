Xiaomi has announced the Mi Notebook 14 series in India today. The series consists of two laptops: Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. Here’s what the Mi Notebook 14 offers.

The laptop features a 14-inch FHD anti-glare display with a 91% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 is powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor and comes in three variants of 256GB / 512GB of SSD storage and 512GB + NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card. It weighs 1.5 KG. Further, it is claimed to last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Mi Notebook 14 specifications

Display 14-inch (1920 x 1080) FHD anti-glare Processor 10th gen Intel Core i5 Graphics Intel integrated

NVIDIA GeForce MX250 RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 256GB SSD

512GB SSD OS Windows 10 Home Camera Mi Webcam HD (Bundled) Audio Stereo speakers with DTS Audio Processing I/O 1 x USB Type-C, USB 3.1 x 2

HDMI 1.4b, charging port,

1 x USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack

Mi Notebook 14 price and availability in India

The Mi Notebook 14 price in India starts at Rs 41,999 for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 44,999 while the 512GB storage + NVIDIA GeForce MX250 version costs Rs 47,999. It will go on sale starting June 17 on Amazon.in, mi.com, and Mi Stores. Further, for purchasers who buy the laptop within one month, the company is offering Rs 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, which makes the effective starting price Rs 39,999.

